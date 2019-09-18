Keep Your Fruits and Veggies Fresh With This $8 Rubbermaid Container

Rubbermaid Large FreshWorks Container Photo : Amazon

Rubbermaid Large FreshWorks Container | $8 | Amazon



Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $8.

If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.