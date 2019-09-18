It's all consuming.
Keep Your Fruits and Veggies Fresh With This $8 Rubbermaid Container

Shep McAllister
Rubbermaid Large FreshWorks Container | $8 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Rubbermaid Large FreshWorks Container | $8 | Amazon

Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $8.

If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.

