Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Keep Your Food Away From Grubby Family Members: Daewoo's Retro Red Mini Fridge is 25% Off

Just because you’re not at work doesn’t mean your “colleagues”—A.K.A, your family—won’t eat that leftover meatloaf you were saving for lunch. In fact, a study that was completely made up on the spot by yours truly, but backed up by years of personal experience, suggests family is ten times more likely to fridge-swipe than a stranger. Keep yours where you work, and put all your edible valuables where only you can reach them. Daewoo is letting you do it with this Retro Red 4.4 cubic feet mini fridge, which is $301 following a 25% discount.

Daewoo has other colors of this roomy unit on sale for a slightly-less-exciting $315, including White, City Blue, and Cream Beige. There’s also Mint for $340, 15% off.

