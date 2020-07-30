Keep Your Floors Clean Effortlessly With a Roomba 960 Vacuum for $280, Today Only

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (Refurbished) | $280 | Amazon Gold Box

The sunflowers are in full bloom and fruits are growing on trees — that means Spring is here! Your house deserves to look just as beautiful on the inside as the plant life that surrounds it, and at $280 refurbished , iRobot’s Roomba 960 vacuum robot clears the household nanny up for other cleaning duties.

This is a refurbished item, mind you, but Woot, the Amazon seller for this particular deal, has a solid track record for shipping stuff that doesn’t look half-destroyed and works perfectly fine, and you’re saving several hundreds going this route.

Your suction-bearing friend will be a little discombobulated at first, but it’ll automatically learn the ins and outs of your home in time and get better at cleaning as the days pass by. More than scooping up the dirt and fibers you can see, iRobot promises the Roomba 960 can pick up most allergens, so long as they’re not smaller than 10 microns.

With WiFi connectivity, you can talk to your vacuum buddy with Alexa or Google Assistant, but it’s blissful to just let the thing roam around all day until it’s ready to hit the hay on the charging dock.

Don’t forget to pick up some replenishment kits to replace its filters and brushes whenever you wear them back out.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/9/2020 and updated with new information on 7/30/2020.