It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Keep Your Floors Clean Effortlessly With a Roomba 960 Vacuum for $280, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsiRobot DealsiRobotRoombaRoomba Deals
1.3K
Save
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (Refurbished) | $280 | Amazon Gold Box
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (Refurbished) | $280 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (Refurbished) | $280 | Amazon Gold Box

The sunflowers are in full bloom and fruits are growing on trees — that means Spring is here! Your house deserves to look just as beautiful on the inside as the plant life that surrounds it, and at $280 refurbished, iRobot’s Roomba 960 vacuum robot clears the household nanny up for other cleaning duties.

Advertisement

This is a refurbished item, mind you, but Woot, the Amazon seller for this particular deal, has a solid track record for shipping stuff that doesn’t look half-destroyed and works perfectly fine, and you’re saving several hundreds going this route.

Your suction-bearing friend will be a little discombobulated at first, but it’ll automatically learn the ins and outs of your home in time and get better at cleaning as the days pass by. More than scooping up the dirt and fibers you can see, iRobot promises the Roomba 960 can pick up most allergens, so long as they’re not smaller than 10 microns.

Advertisement

With WiFi connectivity, you can talk to your vacuum buddy with Alexa or Google Assistant, but it’s blissful to just let the thing roam around all day until it’s ready to hit the hay on the charging dock.

Don’t forget to pick up some replenishment kits to replace its filters and brushes whenever you wear them back out.

G/O Media may get a commission
Let's Get Loud With $72 off Sony's WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones
Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/9/2020 and updated with new information on 7/30/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Office Chair Has Improved Lumbar Support and It's Down to $44, Today Only

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Bring Summer Movie Season Home With These Home Theater Essentials

Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PlayStation Deals