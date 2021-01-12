Keep Your Fitness Resolutions with $50 off a Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench

Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench Image : Andrew Hayward

Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench | $100 | Amazon



An adjustable weight bench can make a world of difference when it comes to enabling home workouts, and if you’re keen on keeping your fitness resolutions for 2021, you might want to jump on this deal.



Right now, Amazon is selling a Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench for $100, which is $50 off the list price. Built for a full-body workout, this bench can easily shift for flat, incline, decline, and upright exercises, and has a strong 4.3-star rating from more than 1,200 customer reviews as of this writing.