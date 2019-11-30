It's all consuming.
Keep Your Feet Warm This Winter With a Pair of $7 Slippers

Ana Suarez
Men’s Cozy Sherpa Slippers | $6-$7 | Amazon
It is basically winter and you know what that means? Cold feet. Sometimes, socks just don’t cut it. You can get a pair of Men’s Cozy Sherpa Slippers for $6-$7 on Amazon. The slippers have a non-skid bottom to keep you steady and a sherpa lining to keep your feet warm.

On the page, you can take your choice of slippers between medium narrow and XL narrow. You should be prompted to clip the coupon code on the page to get this price, but if not, promo code 652SC14L should work. Just be warned, if you change the size outside of what is offered on the landing page, you’ll still save money on the slippers, but the price will go up.

