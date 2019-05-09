Photo: Amazon

No matter how warm it gets, people always suffer from cold feet. If your toes turn into popsicles, it is time to invest in a foot warmer. Not only does a foot warmer keep you from losing a toe to cold floors, but it is also great for people with bad circulation and arthritis. Right now, you can get the Gintao Electric Heated Foot Warmer for $5 off. It has a removable cover that is machine washable. You can use it for more than just your feet, it can also work as a regular heating pad for other body aches and pains.