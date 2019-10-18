Keep Your Favorite Carb Fresh For Longer With This Discounted Bread Box

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

LOCK & LOCK Airtight Food Container with Divider, Bread Box | $9 | Walmart and Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

Now that it’s finally cool enough to run your oven, maybe invest in something that’ll keep your tasty loaves feelin’ fresh. With that said, LOCK & LOCK’s airtight bread box is down to just $9 at Walmart and Amazon.

Advertisement

This particular container is BPA free and FDA approved. It’s airtight, watertight and leak-proof thanks to its four hinges.

Make that bread y’all, and keep it fresh too. If you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.