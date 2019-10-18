It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Keep Your Favorite Carb Fresh For Longer With This Discounted Bread Box

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
727
Save
LOCK & LOCK Airtight Food Container with Divider, Bread Box | $9 | Walmart and Amazon | Clip the coupon on page
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LOCK & LOCK Airtight Food Container with Divider, Bread Box | $9 | Walmart and Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

Now that it’s finally cool enough to run your oven, maybe invest in something that’ll keep your tasty loaves feelin’ fresh. With that said, LOCK & LOCK’s airtight bread box is down to just $9 at Walmart and Amazon.

Advertisement

This particular container is BPA free and FDA approved. It’s airtight, watertight and leak-proof thanks to its four hinges.

Make that bread y’all, and keep it fresh too. If you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

This Thermometer Doesn't Need to Touch You and It Is Only $19
Twelve South's Tablet Stand Is Designed For Portability, And Is Only $15 Today
Stop Spreading Your Germs All Over and Get an Automatic Soap Dispenser

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts