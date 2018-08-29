Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re traveling abroad with an entire family, you probably shouldn’t trust your children to keep track of their own passports. Instead, grab this water resistant, zip-up wallet for $20 with promo code L46JM7Z6; it has space for six passports, plus a bunch of cards, so you can keep everything in one place. Just don’t lose it.



It even includes some RFID-blocking sleeves and a micro travel pen for documents, as an added bonus.