The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products | Home Depot

Did you know that October is Fire Prevention Month? Never leave your home and family unprotected from fires again when you shop and get up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products at Home Depot. Make sure your home has a carbon monoxide detector, smoke detector, fire extinguisher, and more.