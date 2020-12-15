It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Keep Your Face Soft This Winter With a Tube of EltaMD Face Moisturizer

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDermstore
90
Save
EltaMD Face Moisturizer | $35 | Dermstore
EltaMD Face Moisturizer | $35 | Dermstore
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

EltaMD Face Moisturizer | $35 | Dermstore

If your skin is already feeling the effects of winter before it’s actually here, don’t feel bad, everyone else is suffering, too. I suggest a tube of Elta MD Face Moisturizer from Dermstore. This luxury item is only $35 and has a mix of vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to really penetrate the skin of your face and keep it nice and smooth no matter how harsh the winter winds. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter