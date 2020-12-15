Keep Your Face Soft This Winter With a Tube of EltaMD Face Moisturizer

EltaMD Face Moisturizer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

EltaMD Face Moisturizer | $35 | Dermstore



If your skin is already feeling the effects of winter before it’s actually here, don’t feel bad, everyone else is suffering, too . I suggest a tube of Elta MD Face Moisturizer from Dermstore. This luxury item is only $35 and has a mix of vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to really penetrate the skin of your face and keep it nice and smooth no matter how harsh the winter winds. What are you waiting for?