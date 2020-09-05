Keep Your Face On With 42% Off Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray | $19 | Sephora

After you’ve spent who knows how much money and time on your makeup, the last thing you want to do is sweat it all off before the night is over. That’s where Urban Decay’s beauty staple, its All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray comes in.

This is one of those products that doesn’t go on sale as often because people are willing to pay full price for it, so don’t miss out on almost half off of this spray! Granted, if you’re like me you’re social distancing at home and won’t be going to any typical places where you will need to keep your makeup on point. That’s ok! You can just kick it on the couch, knowing your eyeliner is not going anywhere.

