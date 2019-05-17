Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your home’s electricity is prone to outages or flickering, a UPS can keep essential gear up and running for a short time, while protecting it from any power surges.



That means it can save important work on your desktop computer, prevent your PS4 from shutting down right before you beat that boss, or just keep your modem and router running continuously without that agonizing three minute wait for everything to reboot.

These used to be the realm of specialized companies like APC, but now, AmazonBasics has its own versions, and the most powerful 800VA model is actually cheaper today than the 600VA version.