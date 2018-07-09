Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever have to deal with power shortages and brief outages, Amazon’s offering the best price ever on a great UPS battery backup, today only for Prime members.



If you use a desktop computer, this will of course keep your machine running without any interruption in the event of a power outage, which means you won’t lose any unsaved work. But even if you only use laptops and mobile devices at home, it could still run lamps, your router and modem, or even a TV until the power comes back on.

$125 is about $40-$60 less than usual, and the best price ever by $15, but it’s only available for Prime members.