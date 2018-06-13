Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this Ozark Trail alternative for just $9 on Walmart today in a variety of colors, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on this kind of thing. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction as a YETI or RTIC, so it should keep ice frozen for hours or even days, and hot drinks hot for as long as you need. That’s a solid $3 less than Amazon’s price for the same model.

