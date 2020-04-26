It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Keep Your Drinks Cold Without The Melting With Half Off Steel Ice Cubes

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
806
Save
Set of 8 Whiskey Stones | $15 | Amazon | Use code B2373AE3
Set of 8 Whiskey Stones | $15 | Amazon | Use code B2373AE3
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Set of 8 Whiskey Stones | $15 | Amazon | Use code B2373AE3

Ice cubes are, of course, a great thing, but then they melt and water down your drink. That sucks. So instead of normal ice cubes, grab these stainless steel cubes and keep your drink cold without the unfortunate side-effect of them melting. You can grab these half off for $15 if you use the code B2373AE3 at checkout, and that’s a great price to save the integrity of your drinks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Seven Air Fresheners That Actually Work

Saturday's Best Deals: Kindle Book Best-Sellers, ChiliPAD, Foot and Calf Massagers, and More

ComiXology's Dark Horse Manga Sale Will Get You Caught Up on Popular Series

Balance Better with Trideer's $12 Wobble Cushion