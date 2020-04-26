Keep Your Drinks Cold Without The Melting With Half Off Steel Ice Cubes

Set of 8 Whiskey Stones B2373AE3 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Set of 8 Whiskey Stones | $15 | Amazon | Use code B2373AE3

Ice cubes are, of course, a great thing, but then they melt and water down your drink. That sucks. So instead of normal ice cubes, grab these stainless steel cubes and keep your drink cold without the unfortunate side-effect of them melting. You can grab these half off for $15 if you use the code B2373AE3 at checkout, and that’s a great price to save the integrity of your drinks.

Advertisement