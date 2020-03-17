It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep Your Drinks Cold (or Hot) With These Discounted Otterbox Elevation Growlers

Tercius
Otterbox Elevation Growler (Screw-on or Hydration Lid) | $26-$30 | Woot 
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Otterbox Elevation Growler (Screw-on or Hydration Lid) | $26-$30 | Woot 

Keep your drinks cold or hot with these discounted Otterbox Elevation Growlers. Made with stainless steel and an internal copper lining, these particular growlers promise to keep liquids cold up to 7 days. Choose from screw-on or hydration lids.

As part of this sale, Woot is discounting 28 oz, 36 oz, and 64 oz bottles in an array of different colors. For what it’s worth, unless you’re planning a long hike (in the future,) or plan on filling your growler at a brewery, the 28 oz bottle should be enough for most people.

Just remember, this is a one-day sale. So order yours before this sale dries up.

