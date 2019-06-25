Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Calm Supplements, 90 Count | $40 | JustFoodForDogs | Promo Code calmjuly4th

4th of July is a great day for people to host barbeques and watch some fireworks. While it is always a fun time for humans, it isn’t always fun for animals. More pets run away around July 4th than any other time of year, often due to the fireworks being intensified by their heightened sense of sound. Right now, you can save on supplements that can help ease your dog’s 4th of July anxiety.

Advertisement

JustFoodForDogs now sells a Calm supplement, which is an all-natural blend of Valerian Root and Passion Flower to calm the nervous system by reducing stress. The supplements were designed by JustFoodForDogs’s team of veterinarians and can be used in common stressful situations for dogs, like separation anxiety. Until June 30, you can get 10% off the 12-count and 90-count of JustFoodForDog’s Calm Supplements using the promo code calmjuly4th.

In a press release, Dr. Oscar E. Chavez, Chief Medical Officer of JustFoodForDogs said: