Keep Your Devices Going with this $12 Aukey USB-C Car Charger

Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger | $12 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use code KINJACCA4



If you’re spending a lot of time on the road these days , whether it’s a commute or simply an escape from the ( necessary, but punishing) tedium of being stuck at home during the pandemic , then it might be handy to bring a car charger along for the ride.



Aukey’s compact 30W car charger plugs right into your lighter port, adding a pair of USB-C ports to deliver power to smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. It’ll work just fine with iPhones and Android phones alike, which is great for keeping your phone charged while putting it to work for turn-by-turn directions, music, and more.

It’s marked down to just under $12 right now at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code KINJACCA4 at checkout. The code works through the end of the day tomorrow, so act quick to save on this powerful li’l ally.