I know you’ve been meaning to invest in a smarter way to store your data, but life keeps getting in the way. Luckily, Drobo makes some of the best, most user-friendly storage devices out there, and right now, Amazon’s selling a Drobo 5C for $270.

The Drobo 5C holds up to 5 HDDs, totaling 64TB. With this unit, you’ll need to provide your own.

I own the 5N2 with 4x 2TB drives, and it’s been one of the best investments of my life. This one can connect to your devices via USB-C for faster transfer speeds. But the best part is redundancy, even if a drive fails with these Drobo units, you won’t lose any data if you choose to spread the data across multiple disks. And there’s a built-in battery, so just in case there’s a power outage, your data is still safe.

Better still, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular unit (it often hovers around $350.)