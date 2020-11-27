Keep Your Cool While Checking Your Baby's Temperature With the $60 Vava Smart Thermometer

Vava Smart Baby Thermometer Image : Amazon

Vava Smart Baby Thermometer | $60 | Amazon Prime



Parenting is nerve-racking enough as is even without worrying that your baby might have a fever. If you’re looking for an easy way to check your baby’s temperature that’ll help manage your own parental anxiety, Vava’s Smart Baby Thermometer (the thermometer is the smart device in this case, not the baby, unless you have a very smart baby) is $60 with Amazon Prime. The wireless thermometer attaches yo your baby’s armpit with a safe silicone patch and beep anytime their temperature goes over 100°F. It offers constant monitoring and will beep if its battery is low, so there’s really nothing else you have to worry about while worrying. You’re even able to check your baby’s temperature remotely via the thermometer storage box. Little considerations like that should help especially nervous parents sleep a little better (or a little at all).