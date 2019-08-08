Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Controller Charging Dock Gold Box | $11-$18 | Amazon

Amazingly, of the three major game consoles in 2019, only one (the PS4) lets you just plug the included controller into a USB cord to recharge it. The Xbox One gamepads still require you to use AA batteries (what is this, 1998?), and the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers need to be attached to a Switch to juice up their batteries.



Luckily these discounted controller charging docks simplify things quite a bit. The Xbox One docks (identical save for their price tags and colors) include two rechargeable battery packs that take the place of those aforementioned AAs, allowing you to recharge two gamepads at once with the dock. It doesn’t totally absolve Microsoft of that baffling decision, but it helps.

The Nintendo Dock can recharge four Joy-Con controllers at once (Super Mario Party, anyone?), no Switch required. Or you can remove two of those Joy-Cons, and replace them with a Pro controller if you don’t have a USB-C charger handy. At $11, it’s also cheaper than just about any Nintendo accessory you’ve ever bought.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.