It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Keep Your Connections Safe From Prying Eyes With 70% off a Three-Year Subscription to NordVPN

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:NordVPN
NordVPNDealsKinja Deals
55
Save
70% off Three Years of NordVPN | NordVPN
70% off Three Years of NordVPN | NordVPN
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

70% off Three Years of NordVPN | NordVPN

It’s never too late to start taking cyber security seriously, and give your data a little more protection. A good VPN will keep your connections secure while you’re connected to a network, which can come in handy when you’re somewhere less secure, like a coffee shop or library’s network. While you’ve probably got your eyes on lots of Memorial Day deals, it’s worth considering a VPN if you use public networks pretty frequently. For Memorial Day, NordVPN is offering three years of its VPN service for $126, saving you 70% off the plan’s original price. That might seem hefty, but you’ll be grateful when you don’t have to worry about compromising your data when you’re away from home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Resistance Bands to Help You Boost Your Workouts

I Love My Logitech G915 Keyboard, and I'd Love It Even More Were It Not for the Software

Adidas Memorial Day Sale Offers Savings up to 50%

This Record-Breaking Duvet Cover Wants to Spare You the Hassle of Making Your Bed After Washing the Sheets