Keep Your Connections Safe From Prying Eyes With 70% off a Three-Year Subscription to NordVPN

70% o ff Three Years of NordVPN Graphic : Gabe Carey

70% o ff Three Years of NordVPN | NordVPN



It’s never too late to start taking cyber security seriously, and give your data a little more protection. A good VPN will keep your connections secure while you’re connected to a network, which can come in handy when you’re somewhere less secure, like a coffee shop or library’s network. While you’ve probably got your eyes on lots of Memorial Day deals, it’s worth considering a VPN if you use public networks pretty frequently. For Memorial Day, NordVPN is offering three years of its VPN service for $126, saving you 70% off the plan’s original price. That might seem hefty, but you’ll be grateful when you don’t have to worry about compromising your data when you’re away from home.

Advertisement