Keep Your Car Shiny With A $28 Armor All Cleaner Kit

Armor All Car Cleaner Kit Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Armor All Car Cleaner Kit | $28 | Amazon



So there’s a pandemic going on, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t clean your car. For a decent $28, you can grab an Armor All car cleaner kit that includes all the stuff to get your car squeaky-clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we’re collectively in quarantine, so make sure to show it some love. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement