It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Keep Your Car Organized and Your Lunch Cool With a $15 Trunk Boss

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” Trunk Organizer with Cooler | $15 | MorningSave
Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” Trunk Organizer with Cooler | $15 | MorningSave
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” Trunk Organizer with Cooler | $15 | MorningSave

You’ve got a lot of stuff rolling around in the back of your trunk? Get your car organized in a jiffy with a Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” trunk organizer for just $15 over at MorningSave right now.

Advertisement

You can even use it to keep your lunch snug— the Trunk Boss comes with a cooler compartment as well so you can keep a few libations cool in the back. 

I mean, there’s a lot of stuff most of us like to have on hand in our cars— now we just have a nice solution to keep it all organized. Jump on this deal while it’s good!

Do you like the deals over at MorningSave, Meh, Medicritee, and SideDeal? Snag a monthly membership for just $5 and you’ll get shipping covered on everything you buy at the partner sites.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer