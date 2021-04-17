Keep Your Car Organized and Your Lunch Cool With a $15 Trunk Boss

Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” Trunk Organizer with Cooler Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” Trunk Organizer with Cooler | $15 | MorningSave



You’ve got a lot of stuff rolling around in the back of your trunk? Get your car organized in a jiffy with a Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” t runk o rganizer for just $15 over at MorningSave right now.

You can even use it to keep your lunch snug— the Trunk Boss comes with a cooler compartment as well so you can keep a few libations cool in the back.

I mean, there’s a lot of stuff most of us like to have on hand in our cars— now we just have a nice solution to keep it all organized. Jump on this deal while it’s good!

