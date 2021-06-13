It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Keep Your Car Clean With 35% off a Mini Trash Can

Snag one of these secureable trash cans for $11 right now at Amazon

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
1
Alerts
HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets | $11 | Amazon
HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets | $11 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets | $11 | Amazon

Summertime is coming, and it’s time for long drives with the windows down— but you don’t want those Filet-O-Fish wrappers flying out, right?

Advertisement

Grab one of these handy little trash cans for your car in black or pink for just $11 today, a 15% discount. You can secure it to the back of a seat for easy access, and it also has handy pockets for holding onto snacks, sunscreen, or whatever else you want to keep on hand.

The inside of the trash can also has magnetic clasps to keep a trash bag liner secured, so you can be sure to keep it clean for all the road trips ahead. Grab it while the price is low!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer