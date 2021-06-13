Keep Your Car Clean With 35% off a Mini Trash Can

HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets | $11 | Amazon

Summertime is coming, and it’s time for long drives with the windows down— but you don’t want those Filet-O-Fish wrappers flying out, right?

Advertisement

Grab one of these handy little trash cans for your car in black or pink for just $11 today, a 15% discount. You can secure it to the back of a seat for easy access, and it also has handy pockets for holding onto snacks, sunscreen, or whatever else you want to keep on hand.

The inside of the trash can also has magnetic clasps to keep a trash bag liner secured, so you can be sure to keep it clean for all the road trips ahead. Grab it while the price is low!