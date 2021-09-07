Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner | $19 | Amazon | Use Code 15KQ6S3Q

Love to wear makeup, but can’t be bothered to keep up with cleaning your brushes? Same, TBH. I’m ashamed to say a quick rinse with water is the best I’m doing most days, but that’s because I don’t wear makeup every day and sit around looking like a troll at home. But if you do make yourself up every day, consider cleaning those brushes with the handy Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner, just $19 at Amazon. Instantly clean and dry your brush in just a few seconds. Fill the reservoir with clean, warm water and cleaning solution, dip your brush inside, and dunk until the water has changed color. Then spin the bowl to dry your brush! It’s that easy. Plus, you get a charging station that keeps your cleaner going so you don’t even have to remember to charge it separately. You also get a free bottle of Luxe Cleaning Solution to keep things fresh and tidy. Now you have no excuse to clean those brushes.