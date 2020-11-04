Keep Your Batteries Organized and Fully Charged With ZeroDark's Battery Tester for Just $19

ZeroDark Battery Tester Graphic : Sheilah Villari

ZeroDark Battery Tester | $19 | MorningSave



This batter organizer and tester from ZeroDark is $31 off right now. This is a smart way to keep your little energy containers in one place and keep track of their juice . This durable system is simple to use and is a great way to save some money in the long run if you have a house of battery operated items .

Advertisement

This sturdy storage case not only makes it easy to see what you’ve got, but it also won’t have you scrambling for an extra battery when a remote goes belly up. The tester helps you keep an eye on what might need a charge but also helps with the guessing if a battery is even still good to use. The digital display is painless to read the voltage and effortless to operate. It s its perfectly on a desktop or can even be mounted and the battery tes ter is detachable. You’ ll be able to hold 110 batteries at once at various sizes. Here’s what it can fit: 12 b utton cells, 48 AAs, 24 AAAs, 8 9- volts, 10 Cs, and 8 Ds.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.