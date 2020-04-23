Keep Your Apartment Tidy With the Eufy BoostIQ 11S [Exclusive]

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Eufy BoostIQ 11S | $150 | Amazon

Having more time to do your chores doesn’t mean you suddenly want to do them now. Still, the floor’s gotta get vacuumed if you don’t wanna track dirt all over the place, and a good robot vacuum can make the job less tedious. The Eufy BoostIQ 11S is a great option that will keep your place looking spiffy without breaking the bank. Right now, Kinja readers can get it for $150 using the code KINJAEUFY. With it, you’ll get over an hour of runtime per charge, and it’ll even find its way back to its charging station when it’s running low on juice, so you don’t have to fret too much.t

