Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Keep Your AirPods Safe From Dings and Dents With 50% off Nomad's Rugged Leather Case

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNomad Deals
2.3K
4
Save
Brown Leather AirPod Case | $10 | Nomad | Use Promo Code KINJA67
Brown Leather AirPod Case | $10 | Nomad | Use Promo Code KINJA67
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Leather AirPod Case | $18 | Nomad | Use Promo Code KINJA50

I tried grabbing a pair of AirPods on sale last January, but they just didn’t seem to work for me. I recently decided to give them another shot, and it’s been pretty great! They’re perfect for catching up on podcasts while you waltz through your chores, or giving you some tunes while you’re on your evening walk to get some fresh air. The tricky part is how easily they, and especially the case, can get scuffed up.

Advertisement

A decent decal will give your case some protection from scratches, but you’ll want a more solid case if you’re looking to keep the original shell in good condition. Nomad’s accessories add a nice touch of character to your tech gear, and the company’s leather AirPods case will give your case a bit more grip plus a lot more protection. Right now, they’re giving Kinja readers 50% off their leather AirPods case, bringing them down to about $18. Just use the code KINJA50 at checkout, and your pods will be resting safely in no time.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
HP Neverstop Laserjet Printer
HP Neverstop Laserjet Printer
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

No More Delays: Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and Save 25% [Exclusive]

Customize Your Own Xbox Controller for $10 Less Until October 14, When Xbox Design Lab Goes on Hiatus

The 10 Best Deals of October 8, 2020

This Infrared Forehead Thermometer Is Just $17 for the Next Three Days