It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Keep Warm With This Exclusive Coat Deal From Columbia

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
498
Save
Columbia Sale | Columbia | Promo code BUGABOO60
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Columbia Sale | Columbia | Promo code BUGABOO60

If you’re searching for a great deal on a decent winter jacket, look no further than the Columbia jacket sale. From now until March 1st you can get a whopping 60% off select Bugaboo jackets with the code BUGABOO60. No, I don’t know why Columbia named a coat after the legendary Destiny’s Child song, but at least when you wear it, the song can be a constant melody in your head, reminding you not to date folks who always wanna check up on you when they’re bored. Did I go too far? Grab this deal before it’s gone, y’all!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Winter Travel Shoes for Men and Women

Thursday's Best Deals: Dryer Balls, Logitech Gaming Headset, Bird Electric Scooter, and More

Restore Those Dusty Headlights With This Trusty Turtle Wax Kit

Light Up All Your Gaming Sessions With This Backlit DBPower Keyboard