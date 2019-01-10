Image: Uniqlo

Cashmere is the height of winter luxury — and often has a price tag to match — but right now, Uniqlo wants to swathe you in the soft, warm material for less. The retailer is lowering prices on their range of cashmere sweaters styles for men and women to $60 and $50, respectively. Each pullover comes in a range of colors, so true cashmere snobs couldn’t be blamed for taking advantage of this sale to start a full-on cashmere collection. You deserve only the best, after all.