Holiday 2020

Keep Vibesgiving Going With up to 30% off at Sweet Vibrations Today Only

Up to 30% off Anything | Sweet Vibrations | Use Code VIBEHIGH30
Up to 30% off Anything | Sweet Vibrations | Use Code VIBEHIGH30

The Cyber Monday deal from Sweet Vibrations is tiered but it’s not based on price only on how many items. If you buy one thing you’ll get 15% off with the code VIBEHIGH15 or snag 2 items for 20% with the code VIBEHIGH20. And you guessed it add 3 products (or more) to your cart and get 30% off with the code VIBEHIGH30.

Sweet Vibes know what they are doing. These ladies are committed to making the best toys and they’re really coming through in our time of need. The Charmed Wand ($32) is my main these days, it’s boss in every way. For its size, it’s surprisingly easy to hold and maneuver whichever way you want to let it drift over your parts. The curved tip is such a nice touch and is really what gives it the edge over competing wands on the market. With four vibration options to choose between, this powerhouse can, fortunately, be contained should the highest be too intense. If invigorating performance is what you crave, this is the wand for you. It’s a little extra, but hey, some days that’s exactly what you need.

To get that 30% off just add the Foami-Toy Cleaner ($8) to keep your vibe spic and span. Then toss a bottle of Drop-Vibe Glide in to have a wet ass Christmas. All together that’s just $50. This is an ideal way to bundle for optimum savings.

Standard shipping is $10.

