Keep Unwanted Visitors At Bay With This Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Now $40 Off

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Refurbished) | $100 | Amazon

If you jump a little every time the doorbell rings because you’re not expecting company, you aren’t alone. Who is it? Why are they bothering you? Is it a delivery? And why do you have to get up from your seat to try and squint through your peephole and make out who the visitors could be?

The thing is, you don’t. Not with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which you can snag right now at Amazon for just $100. You’re getting a certified refurbished version for the price, which is $40 off its regular going rate of $140, which is a cool 29% off.

You get 1080p video recording as well as 30 days of free cloud storage to keep all the footage the doorbell takes. But most importantly, it features motion detection as well to alert you when you’ve received a package or someone’s been loitering around your door. It’s all within the Ring app, so you can have an all-in-one door monitoring system at your fingertips. No more sitting at your sofa being paranoid. Just check the camera next time.