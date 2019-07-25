Photo: Pop Chart

We all have our movie blind spots. Those essential, genre-defining films that we’ve just never seen for one reason or another. My worst offenders are probably the Lord of the Rings and Godfather films.



But now, Pop Chart went and made a poster that can motivate you to cross those movies off your list, literally. Spanning 3' by 2' and featuring over 1,500 movies sorted by genre, each title has a three-section circle next to it that you pencil in to mark whether you loved the film, liked it, or merely just watched it. And in true Pop Chart fashion, it looks great too.

The poster starts shipping out on July 29, but you can preorder it today for 25% off with promo code TWOTHUMBSUP. That’ll bring the poster by itself down to $30, but you can also throw in some frames or poster rails to hang it, and the code will work on those as well.