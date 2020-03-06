Keep Track Of Your Juicy Meats With An $18 Digital Thermometer

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer | $18 | Amazon



There’s nothing worse than cooking a new kind of protein and having it come out hella dry or not cooked at all. Well, with the ThermoPro meat thermometer, you can kiss that kind of uncertainty behind. It’s only $18, and has preset temperatures for seven kinds of meets, as well as their cooking levels (rare, medium, well-done). Once you place the pin in your piece of meat, it’ll beep once it reaches the pre-set temperature , and voila! It’s done! I’d grab one of these before it’s gone.

