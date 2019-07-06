Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tractive 3G Dog GPS Tracker | $40 | Amazon

Track your dog’s whereabouts with this $40 Tractive 3G GPS tracker. This lightweight, waterproof device promises to give you “real-time location of your furry friend,” and it can be shared with your family and friends just in case your pal gets lost.

This $40 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this model, but just note that it’s not a one-time purchase. Service plans start at $5/month, and if your pupper is especially rambunctious, that’s well worth the price.