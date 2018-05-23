In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than any smartwatch, any day. Today only, pick up the a new timepiece from premium brands like Bulova, Marc Jacobs, Mondaine, and more for men and women. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Keep Track Of Time (And Savings) With This One-Day Watch Sale From Amazon
In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than any smartwatch, any day. Today only, pick up the a new timepiece from premium brands like Bulova, Marc Jacobs, Mondaine, and more for men and women. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.