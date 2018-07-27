Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tile Mates for $30 today, an all-time low.



Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Advertisement

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back nearly $80, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a massive bargain.