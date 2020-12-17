It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep Those Toes Warm With a Pair of Ugg Slippers

Ignacia
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

UGG Women’s Moccasin Slippers | $100 | Macy’s

UGG Men’s Clog Slippers | $100 | Macy’s

On the east coast, we finally got our first snowfall, and it has reminded me that everyone should have a pair of warm slippers to avoid cold, hardwood floors. If you have carpet, this isn’t the post for you. You can grab a pair of women’s moccasin slippers (weird appropriation of Native American culture, but go off), or a pair of men’s clog slippers for $100 at Macy’s. You know the deal—Uggs are made out of real sheep’s fur and skin, so it’ll keep your feet insulated and happy whenever you wear them. What are you waiting for?

