It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Keep Those Toes Fresh All Summer Long With a $5 Pack of Tea Tree Oil Soap and a $15 Standing Scrubber

Elizabeth Lanier
4-Pack Fresh Feet Tea Tree Oil Liquid Soap | $5 | SideDeal Fresh Feet Foot Scrubber With Pumice Stone | $15 | Amazon
If your feet are itchy, stinky, or dry, we’ve got a deal you need right now. Grab a 4-pack of Fresh Feet tea tree oil liquid soap for just $5 from SideDeal to start! Tea tree oil is refreshing for your skin all over, but it’s extra nice for your feet since it has both anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.

For extra help scrubbing away dead skin that can callus or make your feet feel itchy (or just not look so cute in those sandals) consider pairing the Fresh Feet soap with the Fresh Feet foot scrubber. This nifty little scrubber suction cups to your bathtub or shower floor so you can scrub your feet without bending over with over 11,000 antimicrobial bristles. There’s even a pumice stone on it, if needed! Grab it for $15 from Amazon and stop it with the bending and the stooping and all that tiresome nonsense.

