Keep Those Lashes Lush With 15% off Vegan and Clean Pacifica Mascara

Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water-Resistant Mascara in Deep Blue | $11 | Amazon

Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Supernova Black | $11 | Amazon

As someone very sensitive to fragrances and other irritants frequently found in beauty products, I’m always on the lookout for items made as clean as possible. That’s partly why today’s deal on Pacifica mascara is such a great find!

I find that if I pick just any mascara, I’ll inevitably have some of it flake off throughout the day or I’ll have slightly irritated eyelids by the afternoon. That’s why it’s important to pick a formula that’s doesn’t irritate and to also be sure to switch out your mascara often.

These Pacifica mascaras are not only 100% vegan, but are also infused with coconut oil, kelp extract and vitamin B. Pacifica products are formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, mineral oil, petroleum, peanut oil, or triclosan.

Snag the Pacifica Aquarian Gaze mascara in Deep, which is indigo, or in Abyss, a black shade. Just be sure to clip the coupon to get the discount price. These formulas are water-resistant.

If you want lengthening and strengthening mascara, the same deal applies—except you can also get this formula in brown. Check them out below!

