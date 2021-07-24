It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Keep Those Car Seats Clean With 30% Off a Firares Cover

Get a multifunctional car seat protector for just $19 right now

By
Elizabeth Lanier
Alerts
Firares Leather Car Seat Protector | $19 | Amazon | Use code C7636X5Q
Firares Leather Car Seat Protector | $19 | Amazon | Use code C7636X5Q
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Firares Leather Car Seat Protector | $19 | Amazon | Use code C7636X5Q

I don’t have kids myself, but I’ve heard the horror stories of having to clean up a car after a little one in the midst of potty training doesn’t make it to the bathroom in time. Apparently, it sometimes means cleaning more than just the kid’s carseat. That sounds like a miserable situation, but we’ve got a deal today that will help prevent that cleanup from being a big ordeal.

Advertisement

Grab one of these Firares leather car seat protectors for just $19 today when you use code C7636X5Q. This not only protects the seat the carseat is on, but also has a mat you can stick to the seat in front of it to prevent kick scuffs. What’s more, both parts of the protector have pouches for organizing snacks, toys, wipes, and whatever else you might need easy access to.

This code is only good until 7/30, so don’t miss out!

G/O Media may get a commission
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II