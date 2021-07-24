Keep Those Car Seats Clean With 30% Off a Firares Cover

Firares Leather Car Seat Protector | $19 | Amazon | Use code C7636X5Q

I don’t have kids myself, but I’ve heard the horror stories of having to clean up a car after a little one in the midst of pott y training doesn’ t make it to the bathroom in time. Apparently, it sometimes means cleaning more than just the kid’s carseat. That sounds like a miserable situation, but we’ve got a deal today that will help prevent that cleanup from being a big ordeal.

Grab one of these Firares l eather c ar s eat p rotectors for just $19 today when you use code C7636X5Q. This not only protects the seat the carseat is on, but also has a mat you can stick to the seat in front of it to prevent kick scuffs. What’s more, both parts of the protector have po uches for organizing snacks, toys, wipes, and whatever else you might need easy access to.

Th is code is only good until 7/30, so don’t miss out!