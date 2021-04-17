Keep Those April Showers From Ruining Your Look or Your Car's Interior With a 2-Pack of Reverse-a-Brellas for $19

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
2-Pack: Revers-A-Brella Reversible Umbrellas | $19 | MorningSave

These April showers are supposedly bringing some May flowers— but all I know for sure just yet is, they’re mucking up my eyeliner and I hate nothing more than soaked shoes. It’s definitely time to pull out the galoshes and the umbrellas if you haven’t yet. But you know what else is kind of a pain? When your wet umbrella gets your car or the entryway of your house all wet! Solve that problem with a Revers-A-Brella, which you can flip inside out. You can get a 2-pack of these reversible umbrellas for just $19.

What’s more, you can get them in the color of your choice!

Pick your choice of colors for the 2-pack from:

  • Black and Black/Snakeskin
  • Navy and Navy/Gingham
  • Tan/Pink and Tan/Pink/Floral
  • Purple and Purple/Marble

This deal might not last long, so jump on it before jumping in those rain puddles.

