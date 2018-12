Photo: Amazon

You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. And at $12 with code SVSG5UQU, why wouldn’t you? This model can output 150W, which should be more than enough for most laptops, and it also has a couple of USB ports for your mobile devices as well.