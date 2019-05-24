Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You will never have to drink warm white wine again, once you suck it up and get a wine cooler. If you’re looking to sip on a chill glass of Pinot Grigio or now that it’s summer, a glass of rosé, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get a Frigidaire Wine Cooler (aka wine fridge) for about $35 off. The little fridge can hold up to 12 bottles of wine. It even has room for four bottles to stand upright, in case you don’t finish your wine. Which is kind of useless, who doesn’t finish a bottle of wine in one sitting?