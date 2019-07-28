Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Little Snowie Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine | $153 | Amazon

There is still a month of summer left, which means you can still make slushies every day when you buy yourself a machine. The Little Snowie Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine is $153 on Amazon as today’s Gold Box, about $60 off the regular price. The shaved ice and snow cone machine comes with six flavors, eight cups, and eight tiny shovels to scoop up your shaved ice with.