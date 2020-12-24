Keep Things Going With up to 30% off These Aukey Car Chargers

Aukey 21W Two-Port USB Car Charger | $9 | Amazon | Use Code 959J3MPR



Aukey 30 W Two-Port USB Car Charger | $11 | Amazon | Use Code D5UUMTO5

If road trips have been your source of escape lately, or you’ve just had to hit the road more frequently than usual, a car charger is nice to have handy. They can keep your phone charged while you get turn-by-turn directions, get a good playlist going on your long commute, or give your loved one some extra juice on a long road trip. Right now, Aukey has a couple dual-port car chargers available at a discount. You can get this 21W charger with one USB-C port and one USB-A port for about $9 using the promo code 959J3MPR, or this 30W dual-port USB-A charger for about $11 using the code D5UUMTO5.

