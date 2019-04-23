Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Cats run the house and if you think otherwise, you clearly don’t live with a cat. Now, if your cat is in need of a little exercise due to their extreme treat addiction, you should check out the Petcube. It doubles as a camera that will let you keep an eye on your furry friend but also acts as a play toy.

You can nab this pet product for $100 on eBay right now. Using the Petcube app, you can drag your finger around on your smartphone at work and at home, your cat will be chasing that infamous red dot. Will he catch it? Probably not. But you can tire them out so much, they hopefully won’t wake you up at 4 A.M. for treats that night. Who are we kidding? Your cat will wake you up no matter what.