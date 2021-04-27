Keep the Road Trips Fun With a Nintendo Switch Car Charger for $10

Nintendo Switch Car Charger SOLD OUT

The Nintendo Switch is a bit of a Godsend for parents. It’s practically built to keep kids occupied during long road trips. Unfortunately, there’s one caveat there: the system has terrible battery life. Taking your kids on a five hour trip? The Switch certainly isn’t going to last . If you’re looking to solve that problem, Hori’s officially licensed Switch car charger is on sale for $10 today. It allows you or your kids to charge and play at the same time. A six foot cable also means it’ll stretch to the backseat, no problem. Personally, I can’t play games in a car or I’ll get motion sick, but hopefully your children are stronger than me!

