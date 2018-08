Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Quay Australia sunglasses (which is pronounced “key” and I’m now realizing I have definitely have been saying that incorrectly for years) makes the shades for your everyday life, that look like they’re twice the price. Right now, use the code NEWSEASON at checkout, you’ll grab 20% off every style you could possibly want.

Plus, the just launched a new selection of blue light glasses that are included in the sale as well.